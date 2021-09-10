Arlo Parks, who is 21 years old, gets the Mercury Prize in 2021.

With her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks has won the Mercury Prize for 2021.

Wolf Alice, Celeste, and Mogwai were among the artists who competed against the 21-year-old singer from west London.

“I am utterly speechless,” she exclaimed as she accepted the trophy on stage. I’m at a loss for words. I just want to express my gratitude to my family. Today, my mother and father are somewhere in the room.”

“It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here, and there were moments where I wasn’t sure if I would make it through – but I am here today so thank you very much,” she said after praising her record label and crew.

Grime star Ghetts, jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia, electronic composer Hannah Peel, and rapper Berwyn were among the 12 musicians shortlisted.

The ceremony, which took place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, and was hosted by radio DJ Lauren Laverne, featured live performances by many of the contenders and was broadcast on BBC Four.

“Choosing a winner for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize was incredibly difficult,” the judging panel said. There were so many excellent records, with such a wide range of styles and personalities. However, in the end, we felt that Arlo Parks was a deserving winner.

“With Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks has developed an album that has captured the spirit of the year in a positive, forward-thinking manner, addressing such complex themes as mental health and sexuality with great sensitivity and demonstrating lyrical insight that belied her 21 years.

“It has the power to reach out to a wider audience and remind them of the album’s timeless art. Arlo is an artist who portrays the diversity of current British society and connects directly with her generation.”

Michael Kiwanuka won the Mercury Prize last year with his third album Kiwanuka, beating out Stormzy, Laura Marling, and Dua Lipa.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, his win was revealed live on the BBC’s The One Show, breaking with convention.

Kiwanuka was part of the 2021 judging panel, which also included DJ Annie Mac, musician Jamie Cullum, and songwriter Anna Calvi.

