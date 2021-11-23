Arlene Phillips of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity is in tears after her true age is exposed, causing concern among her admirers.

Arlene Phillips of I’m A Celebrity got teary-eyed as she spent another night in The Clink.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge admitted to having a difficult night at the camp.

“Our stomachs may be full, but the night was sleep, wake, sleep, wake… and we’re still here,” Arlene told the Telegraph.

She then started crying while speaking to Naughty Boy.

“I was quite scared in the night [that]my kid would see this and panic and not realize that I’m truly OK,” Arlene remarked.

“You’re the reason we’re all trying to be better as well,” Naughty Boy remarked.

“Allow me to give you a hug; you have nothing to be concerned about.”

“You’ve made me feel as if I have someone here with me.”

“We’re OK, that’s the point,” Arlene replied.

“That’s because you’re the queen!” replied Naughty Boy.

Fans were particularly concerned for Arlene, who was discovered sleeping on a cold hard floor at the age of 78.

“I still can’t believe Arlene is 78,” David added.

“I just discovered out Arlene Philips is 78 and I’m honestly shook,” Dan tweeted. She appears to be nuts!!!” “78 YEARS OLD AND THEY’RE MAKING HER SLEEP ON THE FLOOR,” Ben added. “I’m a Celebrity this year is a little disturbing,” Lucy tweeted. Arlene, who is 78 years old, sleeps on the concrete floor.” “I don’t think @arlenephillips is 78,” Rae added. She is deceiving you. I appear to be older than she is, despite the fact that I am just 30.”