Arkansas men brutally rape a 6-year-old girl and infect her with a variety of sexually transmitted diseases.

Prosecutors in Arkansas said Tuesday that two men acknowledged to rapping a 6-year-old girl after a hospital discovered she had several sexually transmitted illnesses (STDs).

Demarcus George, 27, and his co-defendant Mario Waters, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

According to the statement, George pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller on Nov. 10, while Waters pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Prosecutors claimed the males were linked to the crime after the child victim was admitted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in February 2018 with symptoms that were later discovered to be caused by a variety of sexually transmitted illnesses.

“Doctors at Arkansas Children’s Hospital assessed that the child was unlikely to have acquired each sexually transmitted disease from the same offender and that there were most likely several offenders,” according to the statement.

An FBI forensic interviewer spoke with the girl and discovered that she had been raped by George and Waters in a hotel room. Authorities searched for the room after the victim remembered that it had a curtain in the middle of the room and a picture on one of the walls.

Based on the information available, law police discovered a hotel in Little Rock, Arkansas’ capital, that matched the description provided by the victim.

According to financial records, the minor’s anonymous mother leased a room at the hotel in March 2018 and paid for it with a credit card. Since then, the victim has been taken from her mother’s custody.

Officers eventually got warrants to search George and Waters’ blood and urine. Both guys tested positive for the STDs that the victim had contracted, according to the results.

Authorities aren’t sure how they were able to track down the two individuals.

Later in court, George and Waters admitted to having sexual contact with the woman and trafficking her with others.

The men’s planned jury trial, which was set to begin Monday, was effectively canceled as a result of their guilty pleas.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross was cited as saying, “These guilty pleas will prevent the young victim from having to relive her suffering on the witness stand at a trial.”

At a later date, the judge will sentence George and Waters. They’ll both spend the rest of their lives in jail, with a minimum of five years of supervised release. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.