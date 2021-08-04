Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has been chastised for reversing a mask mandate ban.

In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the more transmissible Delta strain, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has come under fire for claiming he regrets signing a bill prohibiting mask regulations in schools.

Hutchinson admitted that signing the mask requirement ban into law was a mistake during a press conference on Tuesday.

He explained, “I signed it at the time because our cases were at a really low point.” “I knew if I didn’t sign it, the legislature would override it. Everything has changed at this point. And sure, in retrospect, I regret that it became law.”

Hutchinson, a Republican, enacted a statewide mask mandate ban in April. Although he sticks by his position because adults have the option of getting vaccinated, he recognizes that children do not.

“Local school districts across the state are all diverse, and they all have various viewpoints on this, and they all reflect different wishes of parents and constituents,” he explained.

“Local school districts should make the decision, and they should have more tools to ensure that their school is a safe environment during a time when education is particularly challenging.”

Hutchinson’s name became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday, with people criticizing the governor for defying expert advice and prohibiting mask mandates.

“GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas regrets signing a bill prohibiting mask mandates NOW that Covid cases are on the rise. This begs the question: who could have predicted this?!? One user wrote, “Scientists, medical experts, folks with a pulse and half a brain, my dog, people who read, the list goes on.”

According to another source, Hutchinson realized his error far too late for his words of contrition to be taken seriously.

“If you’re an elected official, hindsight isn’t good enough. People make errors. Ignoring seasoned medical professionals isn’t a mistake; it’s a planned decision that has resulted in the deaths of individuals. Asa Hutchinson killed people, but in retrospect, he wishes he hadn’t,” the person wrote.

Although Hutchinson wants to repeal the mask mandate prohibition, overturning the act would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers before pupils could return to school.

COVID-positive

In Arkansas, the number of cases and hospitalizations has continued to climb despite low vaccination rates across the state.