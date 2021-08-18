Arizona refuses to provide additional funding to schools that require masks or close during COVID outbreaks.

With the state’s current ban on mask mandates, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is withholding extra money to schools that demand a mask or close for COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Associated Press.

Ducey oversees a $163 million school grant program funded by viral relief funding. He has ruled that schools who refuse to comply with the mask order and close as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks are ineligible for the additional $1,800 per student grant.

“Safety recommendations are accepted and encouraged,” he said, but “mandates that throw additional stress on children and families are not.” “These awards recognize the efforts of schools and educators that adhere to state rules while keeping their classroom doors open for Arizona students.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to C.J. Karamargin, a spokesperson for Ducey, school districts with current mask mandates will have 10 days to repeal them or forfeit the money. Despite the fact that a legislation prohibiting schools from establishing such restrictions does not take effect for another month, this is the case.

Ducey also established a $10 million grant program that largely mirrors the state’s private school voucher program, awarding parents $7,000 per student if their public school required isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, mandated masks, or gave vaccinated children preferential treatment.

“Our COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit will enable parents to make informed decisions about their children’s education and COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” he explained.

Arizona is one of eight states with statutes or executive orders prohibiting the wearing of masks in public schools, some of which have been challenged in court. Education activists have launched a lawsuit challenging Arizona’s ban as well as numerous other state regulations that limit local governments’ and school districts’ ability to apply COVID-19 requirements.

At least one other state, Florida, is providing private school vouchers to parents who claim that their children are being harassed by a public school district’s mask-wearing regulations.

This year, Arizona’s GOP-controlled legislature rejected an expansion of the voucher program, which now provides around 10,000 students with public funds to attend private schools. Students without special needs receive 90% of the state cash (about $7,000 per student) that would have gone to their local public school to pay for private school tuition. This is a condensed version of the information.