Arizona Governor Jan Brewer claims that the GOP is focused on red states, but that the party ‘can win in any state in the country.’

According to The Associated Press, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey spent the week in Phoenix overseeing the Republican Governors Association annual gathering, where he discussed many national contests.

Ducey, who is now the chairman of the RGA while serving as Arizona’s governor for the second, and final, term due to term limits, has been tasked with raising money for governor’s contests around the country. As he enters his final year as governor, Ducey’s contacts with the Republican party’s top fundraisers and strategists could play a role in his political future, which he declined to discuss at the conference.

Ducey did, however, make a comment about the recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Both states were won by President Joe Biden by a large majority in the 2020 election, but Virginia elected a Republican governor and New Jersey came dangerously near to doing so.

Ducey told reporters, “We aim to preserve our incumbents and keep our red states red.” “However, we’ve demonstrated that we can win in any state in the country.” Next year, Ducey and Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts will continue to serve as co-chairmen of the RGA.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans are considering electing new governors in states with Democratic governors where Biden lost or won by a small margin, such as Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, after the elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

Republicans in Ducey’s state, on the other hand, will be on the defense in 2022 since Arizona has gotten less conservative over the last decade, and the same might be said for Maryland and Massachusetts, all of which have Republican governors.

Ducey takes the helm of the RGA at a time when Republicans are on the rise and Democrats are seen as burdened by Biden.

Meanwhile, the campaign to succeed Ducey has gotten off to an exceptionally fast start, especially on the Republican side, with former TV anchor Kari Lake energizing the GOP base and securing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Ducey predicted a “very spirited cycle,” but declined to comment on the big field, citing his emphasis on the Virginia campaign.

