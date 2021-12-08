Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has activated the National Guard to assist Border Patrol with the influx of migrants.

On Tuesday, Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey met with border officials to discuss a recent influx of migrants at the state’s border. After that, he promised to send tactical resources and National Guard troops to places where Border Patrol needs assistance, according to Border Report.

The Biden administration reinstated the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, sometimes known as “Remain in Mexico,” which allows migrants to present their cases in the United States while waiting for their immigration court hearing in Mexico.

The United States, however, does not allow migrants to present their asylum cases at U.S. ports of entry under Title 42, allowing only those who have gone through customs processing to participate in the program. Hundreds of migrants have crossed the border illegally in Arizona and then presented themselves to authorities in an attempt to request asylum through the MPP program.

On December 6, Ducey tweeted, “Yuma is confronting a rising humanitarian and border crisis—and it’s a direct result of the Biden administration’s poor communication, lack of organization, and blatant disrespect for border protection.”

More than 1,500 migrants arrived in Yuma on Monday from Sonora, Mexico. Many people are said to have placed 911 calls to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office after crossing the border, seeking to be picked up and given water.

Individuals and families were turned away from a U.S. port of entry after attempting to submit their asylum cases, according to Border Report and NBC affiliate KTSM Channel 9 in El Paso earlier this week. The Border Report then cited a number of examples recorded by Mexican media in which groups of migrants attempted to plead their cases on the US side of the border by crossing the Rio Grande.

A spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection issued the following statement to The Washington Newsday in response to recent border crossings since the reintroduction of MPP: “To address security concerns and operational constraints, DHS is closely coordinating the court-ordered reimplementation of MPP with the Mexican government. Today, DHS began the court-ordered reimplementation at a single location. DHS is not disclosing information such as the location of the initial returns or the number of people who have enlisted for operational security considerations.

“MPP enrollments and returns will take place over the Southwest Border once it is fully operational. This is a condensed version of the information.