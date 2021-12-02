Arizona GOP Governor Hopeful Calls ASU Students “Thugs” for Protesting Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to the Associated Press, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon called ASU students “thugs” for preparing a Wednesday protest against the school’s relationship with Kyle Rittenhouse.

“It is past time for the far left to respect our legal system, and it is past time for ASU administration to stand up for the rule of law and defend their students from these thugs,” former U.S. Representative Matt Salmon said in a statement on Monday.

Four student organizations at the school planned the demonstration in response to Rittenhouse’s testimony during his November trial that he was a college student taking online programs offered by the university, which ASU verified at the time.

However, according to a statement made by the university on Monday, he is not officially registered at the university but is still entitled to reapply and attend classes.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not applied to ASU and has not been accepted. He is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU, according to our data “as stated in the statement

According to The Arizona Republic, Rittenhouse stated in a recent interview that he dropped out of the online classes he was taking due to the stress of the trial, but that he planned to return to college in the future.

In an interview with NewsNation, he stated, “Next semester that opens up, I’m going to re-enroll in those classes simply so I can finish them up and continue my profession in nursing.” He noted the previous sessions were online, but he hopes to attend classes at the school’s Tempe campus in the future.

The student groups want Rittenhouse prohibited from enrolling in the future, as well as for the institution to make a clear statement about their opposition to white supremacy and to develop more welcoming multicultural areas on campus.

Four student organizations planned a rally on the Tempe campus to demand that the institution condemn the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, murders last month.

During protests following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white officer, Rittenhouse testified that he killed two guys and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle in self-defense. This is a condensed version of the information.