Ariggo Sacchi describes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as a “masterpiece.”

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been dubbed “a masterpiece” by manager Ariggo Sacchi.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Italian coach was the brains behind the AC Milan side that dominated European football, winning back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990.

While still playing, Sacchi was shown tapes of his teams by his former Mainz coach Wolfgang Frank, and is said to have had a great influence on the Reds head.

The 75-year-old sat down with Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher shortly after the Reds’ 5-to-1 thrashing of Manchester United and was asked about Klopp’s team.

Liverpool suffer a Fabinho setback as Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara’s injury.

In Carragher’s Daily Telegraph column, Sacchi responded, “This Liverpool team is a masterpiece.”

“A terrific team that is devoid of any true superstars.” This is a true squad.

“You see one team playing for eleven, while other teams play for themselves. When they have the ball, they move about 80% of the time.

“They’d always be in perfect tune and in perfect time if they were an orchestra.”

Sacchi’s approach, which has altered the traditionally defensive style of Italian football, is respected by coaches all over the world.

Though he has yet to meet Jurgen Klopp, the former Italy manager did reveal that the late Gerard Houllier and Arsene Wenger once came to watch his Milan side train.

Sacchi has been characterized as “one of the most influential coaches in the history of the game” by the current Liverpool manager, and it appears the sentiment is mutual.

When Carragher asked who in the modern game best embodied his concept, the Italian responded that both the German coach and Pep Guardiola are following in his footsteps.

“Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are two legends who have propelled football forward. “Football dies without coaches like those,” he remarked.

“I was moved to tears when I saw Liverpool play Barcelona [in 2019].”

“I was moved because it wasn’t just a squad that had won; it was the entire city.” In another life, I’d like to work as a coach in England.”