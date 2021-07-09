Arguments, break-ups, and drama abound on Thursday’s episode of Love Island.

The Love Island villa has already seen its fair share of turmoil, and Thursday’s episode was no exception.

Heads were going to turn with the addition of two new gals.

Aaron Francis summoned Sharon Gaffka to the fire pit at the end of Wednesday’s episode to discuss about her reaction to Hugo Hammond claiming he didn’t like “fake” chicks.

Aaron expressed his desire for “someone a lot more chilled.”

Following the fallout from her break-up, Sharon summoned Faye Winter and Kaz Kamwi for a conversation on Thursday night.

“I think it’s because, like, girls are coming in and Aaron is their top pick,” Sharon explained to the girls.

Sharon responded that she was “mad” and “not anticipating that talk at all” when Kaz inquired whether she was okay.

“I just don’t want people to see me cry because it’s not like me,” Sharon remarked as Kaz offered her a hug.

“I give Aaron props for being honest with Sharon tbh,” one admirer tweeted. At the very least, he had a conversation with her and put an end to the situation before it escalated. #loveisland ”

Hugo and Chloe Burrows are currently in a “friendship” relationship, but that could be about to change.

“My type is Toby,” Chloe said when Lucinda Strafford inquired if she had a crush on anyone in the villa.

She stated that she loved Kaz far too much for anything to happen, but Lucinda believes that he would be much happier with Chloe.

One Twitter user expressed their dissatisfaction with Chloe, writing, “Chloe is a snake because why is this the first time we’re hearing she likes Toby enough to crack on with?” And at this hour? She can’t pretend to be ignorant any more because she’s been here a long time and could have heard something. It’s awful that Kaz was blindsided. #LoveIsland”

The islanders competed in the challenge “Line of Booty” on Thursday night’s show.

The females had to choose a boy to toss in the ‘Love Island jail,’ but not before deciding whether or not to kiss him.

Toby was thrilled with Kaz’s performance. “She really went for it,” he remarked. She set the tone for the rest of the girls.”

Regardless of Aaron’s original conclusion. The summary comes to a close.