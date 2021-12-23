Are you prepared for the second phase of Brexit rules, which will take effect on January 1, 2022? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The United Kingdom has exited the European Union, which may have ramifications for your business. There are planned incremental adjustments to the import of products, including customs declarations and border checks, as we create a new partnership with our European partners.

If your company imports or exports goods to or from the EU, it’s critical that you understand how the new system works so that you can keep your operations running smoothly.

Some food, animal goods, plants, and plant products from the EU may require pre-notification to the United Kingdom.

If your company imports food, animal products, plants, or plant products from the EU, you may be required to notify the EU ahead of time. This implies you must notify the authorities that your shipment is arriving in the United Kingdom. Simply sign up for the applicable IT system today, whether it’s for animal or plant goods, to guarantee you’re ready for the pre-notification obligations on January 1.

The new regulations apply to the importation of some sanitary and phytosanitary items, such as meat and plants, into the United Kingdom from the European Union. When bringing products of animal origin, animal by-products, high-risk food and feed not of animal origin, and regulated plants and plant products into the UK from the EU, pre-notification will be required. Food, animal by-products, and plants all have instructions available on gov.uk.

If you wish to import plants for your business, you may need to alert the authorities ahead of time.

You’ll have to explain where your stuff came from to the authorities.

The UK’s trade arrangement with the EU is known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), and it regulates the place of origin of goods transferred between them. To take advantage of advantageous tariffs, you must be able to demonstrate that the items you’re importing or exporting match the rules of origin. This means you’ll have to show where the items were grown, produced, or manufactured – and keep in mind that this isn’t always the same country where you bought them.

