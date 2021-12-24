Are you planning on spending New Year’s Eve at Times Square? The Mayor Issues a Mask Policy.

To safeguard citizens from the Omicron virus, New York City will impose a mandatory mask policy for everyone attending this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the rule on Thursday as a means of keeping visitors safe. At a news conference, de Blasio detailed the steps the city will take to guarantee that the annual New Year’s Eve celebration does not become a COVID-19 superspreader.

“Over the last year, New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously – we are leading the way on immunizations, we have reopened safely, and every day we strive toward a recovery for all of us,” de Blasio said. “There’s a lot to be thankful for, and these extra precautions will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year.” Mayor-elect Eric Adams was present during the announcement and supported de Blasio’s choice. In his remarks, Adams stated that the rules will ensure that New Yorkers will be able to participate in one of their most important yearly events.

“The Mayor made the right decision to take precautionary precautions while we learn to live with COVID and combat the Omicron variant—and New Yorkers and visitors may now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022,” Adams added.

According to the city, the festival generally attracts over 58,000 people, but this year’s event will only bring about 15,000 people, and guests will not be granted admission until 3:00 p.m. ET, which is far later than previous years. At Times Square, attendees will also be required to present proof of vaccination and adhere to social distancing requirements.

The new Omicron form has already been seen in New York, which was once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. De Blasio, who is set to leave office on January 1, has asked President Joe Biden to use the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of at-home testing kits and antiviral medications for New Yorkers.

New York City believes that 80 percent of its people have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 immunization, with 71.5 percent fully immunized.

Across the city’s five boroughs, there have been 114 hospitalizations and 12,613 active cases in the last seven days.