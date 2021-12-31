Are you planning on spending New Year’s Eve at home? Try These Simple And Quick Recipes.

We’re all set to bid farewell to 2021 and usher in the New Year. Like last year, the majority of us will ring in the New Year with friends and family at home. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of quick and easy recipes that would make a tasty party snack.

Ingredients for French fries

Oil, potato, salt, and pepper

MethodCut the potatoes lengthwise, making sure the pieces aren’t too thick or thin. For around 15 minutes, place them in a bowl of icy water. In a large skillet, heat the oil and deep fried the potatoes in batches. Maintain a low flame throughout. Drain any extra oil from the fries and set them on absorbent paper. Allow to cool before seasoning with salt and pepper. Toss everything together and serve with ketchup.

Ingredients

Bread, pizza sauce, toppings, cheese, seasoning, and butter

Take a slice of bread and spread pizza sauce on it. Then top with your favorite vegetables, such as tomatoes and bell peppers, and plenty of cheese. Your Bread Pizza is ready to be served once it has been baked in the oven.

Chocolate powder, powdered sugar, all-purpose flour, milk, baking powder, chocolate chips, and vegetable oil or sunflower oil are all ingredients in a mug cake.

In a mug, whisk together the milk and the oil. Then, optionally, add flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and a bit of salt. Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl, then add the chocolate chips. Microwave the mug cake until it is completely cool, then dig in! Fish on the grill with grilled lemon Ingredients White fish, butter/canola oil, garlic powder, pepper, quartered lemon, and fresh chives (as desired) Method Preheat the grill pan. Brush one side of the fillets with butter and canola oil before seasoning with 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Spread butter and canola oil on the fillets once more and place them on the grill pan. Cook for 5 minutes before flipping. Place a lemon cut-side down in the grill pan once both sides are done, and cook the fish for another 5-7 minutes. Let the remaining butter melt with the canola oil on the fillets.