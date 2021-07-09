Are you looking for the best blue-light-blocking glasses available?

There are a plethora of blue-light-blocking glasses available, just as there are a plethora of prescription glasses. So, what sets Muunel apart?

Muunel is a Danish eyewear brand that seeks to safeguard your eyes in elegance. They’re made for office workers, healthcare workers who might be working the night shift, and artists. Because sight is our primary sense, losing it to blue light damage is something that must be avoided. Because the average person spends 11 hours per day in front of a screen, it’s critical to guard against the harmful effects of blue light. Worse, many of us worked online rather than in person during Corona, with several of us spending nearly all of our waking hours online!

For millions of years, the human eye has evolved in tandem with a progressive decrease in blue light throughout the day. Early in the morning, natural blue light peaks, and the sunlight we receive gradually becomes warmer in quality. During the evening and night, though, many of us are exposed to blue light from screens and lamps. This may be required if you work shifts, or optional if you wish to watch TV shows late at night.

Yes, blue light wavelengths can be found in artificial lighting, particularly in modern energy-efficient bulbs. Even if you’re not drawing, painting, reading, or stitching in front of a screen, your eyes are still exposed to blue light. Even if you switch to warmer bulbs at home, colder LED lighting is expected to account for 84 percent of all artificial light sources, making it difficult to avoid. Because blue illumination instructs the body to stay awake, this can all lead to a lack of sleep. Overstimulation of evening blue light is a contributing factor in one-third of adults not getting adequate sleep. Making matters worse, melatonin, the sleep hormone, also functions as an antioxidant. Because antioxidants protect our systems from cell and tissue damage, melatonin deficiency caused by blue light could be harmful to our overall health.

The virtually clear lens of Muunel glasses is the first thing you notice about them. When you work in the arts or design sectors, visible color shifts decrease your ability to see green and blue tones, which is not ideal. The majority of blue-light-blocking glasses have a pronounced yellow or red tinge to them, which you may not like.