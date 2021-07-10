Are you looking for a job? A job agency in Liverpool is trying to fill 10,000 interesting new positions.

A contract to supply workers across several sectors has been awarded to a job agency that specializes in supplying flexible working staff.

The demand for flexible labor has increased throughout the epidemic, according to Redwigwam, which has its headquarters in the Baltic Triangle.

The company, which was founded in 2015, specializes in delivering fully managed, trained, and flexible workers to a wide range of industries, including retail, logistics, cleaning, and hospitality.

“This is a historic contract win for us and highlights how the world of work has evolved over the last 15 months,” said Lorna Davidson, founder and CEO of Redwigwam.

“We’re changing people’s perceptions of how they’re employed. We realize that the old employment paradigm is becoming increasingly obsolete after listening to our community of workers.”

Lorna founded Redwigwam six years ago, and it has grown to become one of the country’s leading online platforms for flexible workers.

Coca-Cola, Argos, Sodexo, Land Rover, Tesco, and Kellogg’s are among its current clients.

“Flexible work is the future,” Lorna remarked. We have a diverse range of individuals on our platform, from working mothers to students, all of them are looking for work that fits their schedules.

“With this contract victory, we have 10,000 roles to fill for the rest of the year, and they all understand the significance of flexibility.”

Redwigwam currently maintains a database of over 150,000 flexible workers and is used by over 4,500 enterprises.

The startup claims that its pay-as-you-go platform matches workers to jobs in their neighborhood that require their talents, allowing employees to schedule any job they want.

Moreover, all of its employees are checked and validated for their permission to work in the United Kingdom, and the firms for whom they provide people pay at least the minimum wage and cover tax, National Insurance, and vacation pay.