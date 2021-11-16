Are you fed up with flyaways? Here are some tried-and-true methods for dealing with them like an expert.

We coif our hair to perfection, wear a sleek high pony, voluminous curls, or flowy waves—everything about a gorgeous hairdo seems flawless except the flyways that jut out from the head, nearly making a distracting static halo every time we step out. We deal with flyaways on a regular basis, and we’ve seen a slew of home cures fail horribly to combat them.

We sometimes use hairspray to keep the flyaways in place, or we look up instant hacks to tame those wispy stubborn strands, but experts believe that if we consider the source of the problem, we can get rid of the flyaways for good. Flyaways can be caused by a variety of factors, but the most common are heat damage, split ends, new hair development, and humidity. There are a variety of strategies to keep the flyaways from forming, and here are a few of them.

So, what’s the best approach to get the flyaways in a hurry? Sunnie Brook, a celebrity hairstylist, told Bustle that one of the main causes of flyaways is dry, brittle, damaged hair, which is common in the winter and causes static electricity. “When hair is dry, brittle, and damaged, it’s more prone to breakage, which leads to those annoying flyaways,” she tells Bustle. According to Brooks, if your hair is thinning, you’re more prone to have these erratic hairs. “Think of all the tiny baby hairs that have grown around your hairline as a result of damage, hair loss, or breaking,” Brook told Bustle. “Humidity, a change in the weather, or friction can all generate static,” says the author. On that point, here are three tried-and-true methods for eliminating flyaways for good.

Keep your hair hydrated: As previously stated, flyaways are the result of dry and damaged hair, therefore using a moisturizing conditioner will help your style cooperate. Several hydrating hair products are available on the market, including those containing hyaluronic acid, which helps to supply nutrients to hair and keep it supple. Incorporate a moisturizing mask into your shower routine once a week, in addition to a conditioner. To get the most out of it, apply it shortly before getting into the shower and use warm steam to help the mask release moisture into your hair.

Avoid heat styling: Heat styling products can more harm than benefit to your hair. If you use a lot of styling products, it's probably time to switch.