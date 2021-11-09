Are you concerned as the number of reported spiking instances in Liverpool’s city centre rises?

In recent weeks, there has been a rise in the number of reported spikings and injections in Liverpool and around the UK.

People have claimed to have been spiked while out on the town, with The Washington Newsday publishing several of these incidents in recent weeks.

The Washington Newsday reported on October 22 that five people had claimed to have been injection-spiked while out in Liverpool city center.

Between September 1 and October 22, officers claimed they received 17 reports of customers who suspected their drinks had been tainted.

After being’spiked’ in a nightclub, a student claims her friends had to give her CPR for 20 minutes. On November 5, we reported that an Edge Hill University student claimed her friends had to give her CPR for 20 minutes.

Rhiannon Smith claimed she drank three single vodka Red Bulls at Alpine Club Lodge in Ormskirk on Friday, October 22 when her hearing got muffled and the room spun.

