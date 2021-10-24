Are you concerned about the future? What you can do to help the environment.

As the effects of climate change become more obvious, psychologists have noticed an increase in “eco-anxiety,” or sentiments of fear and helplessness triggered by the threat’s magnitude.

More and more people are asking what they can do, but with billionaires launching rockets into space, reducing car use may seem meaningless.

But all is not lost; small actions taken by individuals may make a significant difference; here is some helpful information on how you can help maintain the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive.

When it comes to the fight against climate change, action breeds action, so be prepared to inform others about your efforts.

Professor Rebecca Willis of the University of Lancaster’s Department of Environmental Policy discovered that having unpleasant conversations helps to combat the phenomenon of “socially organized denial.”

“By coming up, it creates the permission for others to speak out, and it catalyzes a whole new conversation,” Prof Willis told the PA news agency.

“It actually gives people a lot more agency and a feeling of purpose because it becomes a common worry and a shared mission to make a difference.”

Since 2018, big-ticket protests like the Extinction Rebellion movement and Greta Thunberg’s School Strike for Climate have propelled global warming to the front of the political agenda.

The size of the protests, as well as the diverse group of people who took part, demonstrated to legislators how strong the need for change was, allowing them to face the issue head on.

Prof. Willis discovered that many politicians were concerned about the environment between 2015 and 2018, but were hesitant to speak out for fear of being seen as niche or at odds with their constituents.

However, as more people from all areas of life joined the protest, legislators felt more emboldened to act, and in May 2019, the UK parliament declared a climate emergency.

“The less comfortable you feel about protesting, the more forceful a protester you will be,” Prof Willis said in her 2019 book Too Hot to Handle.

You must in order for any discussion about climate change to be effective.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”