Are you concerned about Halloween candy laced with THC? Concerns are unfounded, according to a myth debunker.

Attorneys general from numerous states have sent cautions to parents ahead of Halloween, warning them that marijuana edibles packaged to look like popular candy could be given to their children.

According to Joel Best, a specialist who has spent decades examining the matter of trick-or-treaters allegedly being targeted by cruel adults, the problem is that these warnings are not founded on any genuine facts or documented occurrences.

Attorneys general from Arkansas, Connecticut, New York, and Ohio issued comments on Tuesday as part of a coordinated effort to warn parents about the dangers of giving children THC-infused edibles. (Note: When edibles are referred to as “laced,” it’s a misnomer because they’re prepared with THC inside.) The high quantity of THC in the items was emphasized in the warnings, which stated that youngsters could accidently overdose if they ate significant amounts of the chemical.

In a press release, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said, “Accidental cannabis overdoses by minors are on the rise across the country, and these items will only exacerbate the problem.”

Tong advises the public to be cautious of delicacies packaged to look like popular snack foods and candies. These products are unregulated and unlawful, unlike licensed recreational or medicinal cannabis edibles.

“If you see these look-alike products for sale, please report them to my office and take all precautions to keep them out of the hands of children,” Tong added. On Twitter, New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a similar statement, along with photographs of alleged THC edibles.

Deceptive cannabis products that seem like regular food and candies but contain dangerously high THC concentrations should be avoided by New York parents.

Anyone in New York who has come into touch with these products should contact my office right away:

– New York Attorney General October 26, 2021, James (@NewYorkStateAG) However, such items may not pose a genuine threat to children on Halloween. For starters, there’s the financial aspect. THC edibles frequently cost $25 or more for a bag of chocolates that would normally cost around $1. To put it another way, poisoning children with marijuana candy would be a costly venture for any would-be criminals.

Then there's the matter of the lack of documented cases.