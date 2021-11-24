‘Are you all right?’ says Keir Starmer. Boris Johnson, who is under siege, is once again disturbed.

Under-pressure During Prime Minister’s Questions today, Boris Johnson struck a frantic figure as he was grilled over a series of embarrassing recent failures.

Mr Johnson has come under fire from his own MPs following a series of high-profile missteps, including his handling of the Owen Paterson case, broken pledges over northern train upgrades, and his divisive social care policy.

Things reached a climax for the beleaguered PM this week, when he was widely derided for a botched speech to the CBI conference, in which he lost his place and went off on a perplexing tangent about the children’s cartoon Peppa Pig.

The districts of Liverpool with the highest levels of Covid-19 as rates rise

In another tense discussion over the dispatch box today, Labour leader Keir Starmer was eager to pounce on these shortcomings.

He began by questioning Mr Johnson about his widely panned adjustments to the social care bill, which are expected to disproportionately affect poorer pensioners, notably in the north.

The plan, which received a slightly reduced majority of 272 to 246 votes on Monday, will see homeowners in the most disadvantaged districts of the North spend at least 60% of their eligible property value on long-term elderly care, compared to 20% in the wealthiest southern areas.

Mr Starmer called the scheme a “working class dementia tax,” implying a future Labour attack line, and accused the Prime Minister of violating his election promise that no one would have to sell their property to pay for social care.

“He used to declare that no one would have to sell their house to pay for care,” he said.

Has he insured that no one will have to sell their property to pay for care since he raised taxes on every working person in the country?”

“Can he answer how someone with £100,000 in assets, largely tied up in their home, would find £80,000 for care without selling their home?” asked the Labour leader. Mr Johnson responded that “your home will be disregarded” under the new policy, but he failed to respond when pressed again by the Labour leader.

The Labour leader, who was smelling blood, remarked that Mr Johnson had “lost his.”

“The summary comes to an end.”