Are you able to locate these long-forgotten Liverpool stores? Find out by taking our quiz.

Over the years, Liverpool has seen some of the biggest brands in retail come and leave.

From city landmarks that have served generations of Liverpool customers to well-known high-street brands that have vanished across the UK.

These department stores once occupied great sites on the city’s main thoroughfares. Shoppers would spend hours gazing at the things on sale, which included everything from clothes and furnishings to food and drink.

Can you name the movies that were shot in Liverpool, as well as the locations where they were shot?

Over the years, more than 50 stores have closed their doors – and that’s just on the city’s main shopping districts.

Some firms closed to make space for new projects, while others failed due to financial problems.

While we may still be saddened by their passing, we can also rejoice in the good memories we have of shopping in their stores.

This nostalgic quiz was created to not only test your local knowledge but also to take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Best of luck!