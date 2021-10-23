Are you a Crystal Tok fan? Every Amateur Witch Can’t Live Without These 11 Magical Accessories

Do you have a witchy feeling? Dare to go down #CrystalTok’s fantastic, mystical rabbit hole, TikTok’s area dedicated to all things crystals. If you’re new to the world of healing crystals, you’ll find that there’s a lot to learn, and a lot of it overlaps with self-care.

There are tumbled (smooth, no sharp edges) and rough (sharp edges) stones, for example, and each healing crystal is said to have its own set of physical, mental, or both wellbeing advantages. Pyrite promotes emotional balance, rose quartz promotes self-love, and selenite promotes tranquility and clarity. And there’s so much more.

Eleven enchanted crystal accessories

So, light your incense and get your spellbook ready. Continue reading to learn about 11 amazing crystal accessories that you may add to your collection. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Geo Mini Stone Gift Box from Shoppe

There’s a Shoppe Geo Mini Stone Gift Box for you if you’re looking for healing stones for love, clarity, or calmness. Each micro stone pack features petite, rough crystals that are supposed to cut through negative energies and has a particular wellness theme. Rose quartz and clear quartz are thought to boost sentiments of self-love and self-awareness, as well as foster personal growth, according to the love-themed package. You’ll find selenite and fluorite for clarity, as well as selenite and fluorite for focus, according to some. Finally, the calm box contains clear quartz and amethyst, which are frequently used to enhance positive energy and overall healing.

2. Patet Stone Set for New Beginnings

The Patet New Beginnings Stone Set is a great example of a tumbling stone bundle, and it’s small enough to keep on hand. To increase emotions of safety, keep them in your pocket or purse, or place them on your car’s dashboard. Rainbow moonstone, rose quartz, and labradorite are among the stones that represent new beginnings, hence the name. If you carry this stone set with you at all times, you may experience a renewed sense of positive energy, transformation, and more stronger sentiments of boundless love.

3. Premium for Alternative Imagination Holy Wood Incense Sticks Palo Santo You can use this as an alternative to the smelly sage smudging (hey, it’s not for everyone!). This is a condensed version of the information.