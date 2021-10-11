Are we going to get mail on Columbus Day in 2021? Hours of Operation and Delivery Information for the Post Office Have Been Revealed.

Every year on the second Monday in October, Columbus Day is commemorated. It will fall on October 11th in 2021.

Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on October 12, 1492 is commemorated by this yearly festival.

Throughout the day, celebratory parades are held in several cities. Since Columbus’ fleet of three ships arrived in San Salvador Island, which is part of the Bahamas, the parades have been staged for almost 500 years.

Columbus Day was originally commemorated in the United States on October 12, 1792, the 300th anniversary of Columbus’ landing.

Following a proclamation by former US President Benjamin Harrison in 1892, Columbus Day became an official holiday in the United States. Since 1971, it has been honored as a federal holiday.

On Columbus Day, is the Post Office open?

Because Columbus Day is a federal holiday, many government agencies will be closed. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed on Columbus Day, and no USPS branches will be open.

The USPS had tweeted about Columbus Day last year, saying, “There will be no mail delivery but packages will be delivered.”

Are there any courier services available on Columbus Day?

On Columbus Day, customers can still use many courier services.

On Columbus Day, UPS store locations will be open, and UPS pickup and delivery services will be available.

Due to the holiday, UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries would take “an additional business day in transit,” according to UPS.

On Columbus Day, most FedEx services are open. FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Office, FedEx Critical, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Trade Networks are all part of this.

FedEx SmartPost will be offered as a modified service, meaning delivery may be delayed due to the Columbus Day holiday, according to FedEx.

What Other Holidays Will the Postal Service Be Closed?

On a few more upcoming holidays, the USPS will also be closed. Veterans Day (November 11) and Thanksgiving Day are two of them (November 25). Both are federal holidays, which allow employees, including USPS employees, to have time off.

Christmas Day (December 25) is a federal holiday, thus USPS employees are off on that day. Because Christmas occurs on a Saturday this year, the 24th of December will be treated as a holiday, and mail will most likely become undeliverable. This is a condensed version of the information.