Are these Merseyside’s most ignored road signs?

Road signs near his home have been dubbed the “worst ignored in Merseyside” by a Southport resident.

Mr Walker, who requested anonymity, contacted The Washington Newsday after getting more angry with the disregard for Queens Road signage.

“These have to be the most ignored traffic signs in Merseyside,” he remarked.

“They’re on both ends of Queens Road in Southport,” says the narrator.

“They were installed at the same time as the cycling lanes and have been completely ignored ever since.

“An informal study was conducted over a seven-day period from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it was discovered that an average of slightly over 21 vehicles per hour, which were not buses or bicycles, entered Queens Road through the No Entry signs.

“Some automobiles were also going too fast.”

Merseyside Police says it is actively monitoring the route with the council.

“We are working closely with our Roads Policing Unit, local council, and PCCs office to guarantee the safety of all road users,” said local policing inspector Graham Fisher.

“As a result of our concerns, these signs are currently being reviewed, and we are hopeful that modifications will be made. As a result, cops will not be enforcing any laws at the moment.”

“We are aware of a small number of drivers committing traffic offences on Queens Road, Southport, and we are working with our partners to take a range of extra measures to curb this behavior,” a spokesman for Sefton Council said.