Are Bulletproof Vests For School Kids A Good Idea? They’ve become a necessity, according to an Arizona fire captain.

In addition to putting out fires, an Arizona fire captain has created a line of bulletproof vests for students and instructors to help keep schools safe from gun violence.

Kevin Goodman, a Phoenix Fire Department employee since 1998, told KTVK-TV that the recent surge in school shootings has made the vests a requirement in all classrooms.

“School shootings happen, and they happen more frequently than people believe,” Goodman said. “All I wanted to do was give people something that could genuinely help.” Goodman creates the vests through his own firm, Escape Armour, which claims to offer “a considerably superior protective solution to an active shooter scenario” on its website. According to the website, “Kevin [Goodman] strongly believed that the bulletproof backpacks and emergency body armour on the market were badly built and missing crucial aspects to make them effective.”

According to the website, the unique vests store effortlessly and may be fully deployed in under 10 seconds. The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) has classed the bulletproof plates within as level IIIA, which means they can protect you against longer-barreled handguns but not rifles.

The vests come in three sizes, with the smallest weighing only 3 pounds, making them ideal for youngsters to wear and transport.

Goodman also told KTVK-TV that his vests could have stopped the deaths of four kids and seven others at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, when a gunman killed four students and injured seven others.

“It’s sad, but we can’t pretend it doesn’t exist. We’re getting ready for something else. We have fire drills and fire extinguishers in every classroom in our schools “Goodman went on. “This is also a serious threat, and we need to be ready for it.” Escape Armour does not appear to be the only company seeking to develop fortified school supplies for children.

BulletBlocker, an online store, sells a variety of bulletproof items for use in the classroom and office. Bulletproof backpacks, binder inserts, and tablet cases are all examples of this.

Some of these backpacks are now available at large office supply stores like Staples, which has a ballistics-grade backpack for sale on its website.

Washington, D.C. This is a condensed version of the information.