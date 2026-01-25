Arctic Blast Disrupts Southern US with Ice, Snow, and Subzero Temperatures

A powerful winter storm unleashed chaos across the southern and central United States this weekend, leaving millions grappling with dangerous icy conditions, power outages, and record-breaking cold. Stretching from Indiana to Texas and the Carolinas, the storm severely impacted daily life, prompting urgent warnings, school closures, and disruptions to transportation.

From Snowstorms to Freezing Rain

In Evansville, Indiana, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning that lasted through Sunday evening, January 25, 2026. Heavy snowfall, with up to two inches accumulating throughout the day, combined with wind chills as low as -15°F, made travel perilous. As temperatures dropped to -2°F by nightfall, the forecast called for even harsher conditions on Monday, with wind chills potentially plunging as low as -17°F. The cold snap was forecast to continue until at least Tuesday, when the region might see a slight thaw.

Meanwhile, further south in Houston, Texas, a rare winter storm brought unexpected snow and icy roads, catching many off guard. The city, which rarely experiences such conditions, was under a Winter Storm Warning as officials dealt with icy overpasses and roads that made travel treacherous. Over 2,000 households lost power at the storm’s peak, though energy provider CenterPoint Energy reported that 99% of customers had power by midday Sunday. Houston’s temperatures hovered just above freezing, with wind chills reaching as low as -5°F.

In the Carolinas, the city of Columbia, South Carolina, braced for an ice storm that brought freezing rain and dangerous road conditions. Local authorities warned that icy accumulations could cause significant damage to tree limbs and power lines, leading to power outages. By Sunday night, Columbia had received up to a quarter inch of ice, and officials prepared for more hazardous conditions overnight, with gusty winds worsening the situation. The storm’s effects were most severe in the Upstate region, where widespread impacts were expected, including potential power disruptions.

As the storm moved east, emergency managers across Texas and South Carolina issued safety reminders, urging residents to stay indoors and protect pipes, pets, and people from the extreme cold. Houston residents were particularly urged to take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia, while schools and businesses across the affected areas were forced to close.

Widespread Impact

From Texas to the Carolinas, the storm’s aftermath left downed trees, icy streets, and power outages in its wake. The cold temperatures were expected to remain for several days, though relief was forecast by the end of the week, with temperatures returning to the low 60s. By Monday, local governments in Texas and South Carolina had opened warming centers for residents who lost power or needed refuge from the cold.

This rare and intense winter event was a stark reminder of the vulnerability even in regions that typically don’t experience such severe weather. As many residents hunkered down at home, the storm disrupted everyday life, testing both emergency response systems and the resilience of communities across the southern US.