Architect found dead with her baby and cat after quitting her job to learn “Black Magic.”

After an alleged ritual slaying, an architect who abandoned her job to learn “black magic” was discovered dead with her 1-year-old daughter and favorite cat.

Elizaveta Tsarevskaya, 32, was found in her residence in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, naked and stabbed to death. The bodies of her toddler child and her cat, both of whom had stab wounds, were also retrieved from the site, according to The World News.

Next to the victims, police discovered a photo of Tsarevskaya’s ex-lover, according to the site.

“Even veteran law enforcement officers were astonished after unlocking the apartment,” a source told the publication, adding that bloodied artifacts such as equipment used for supernatural rituals and other paraphernalia were strewn over the place.

“The woman’s body was found atop her daughter, who had died.

The mother was, for some reason, naked. In addition, another victim was discovered – a cat,” the source told the publication.

Tsarevskaya’s apartment door was shut from the inside, according to deputies. They believe she killed her child and cat before committing suicide with the knife.

Artur Rusin, her 26-year-old spouse, said she completed her architectural degree with honors. She was rumored to enjoy fashion design, but she eventually grew preoccupied with “black magic” and even attempted to “speak” with the dead.

Tsarevskaya had a lover at her workplace, according to Rusin, and fell pregnant with the latter’s child while he was away at work. Her lover, Anton, was apparently into the occult as well.

Tsarevskaya gave birth to her lover’s child, and her husband reared her as his own, according to local media cited by The World News.

Anton hasn’t been seen in a long time.

For religious reasons, ritual killing is a sacrifice act in which humans and animals are slaughtered or corpses are disfigured. It can, however, have cultural, psychological, and psychosexual components.

A lady and her daughter were detained in July in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for reportedly hacking to death a 5-year-old girl as part of an occult ritual sacrifice.

According to the authorities, the two women engaged in the heinous behavior in order to unearth buried treasure. The crime was discovered after one of the suspects’ neighbors reported their daughter missing. During the investigation, it was discovered that they committed the crime after being inspired by a sorcerer.