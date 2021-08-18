Archaeologists unearth a mass grave from World War II and uncover a Nazi “masacre.”

Archaeologists discovered a vast World War II cemetery in a once Nazi-occupied part of Poland while hunting for proof of an infamous “massacre.” The burial held the remains of some 500 people, as well as bullets, wedding rings, and other items that had been lost to the passage of time.

The discovery was published in the journal Antiquity on Wednesday. Archaeologists were excavating Death Valley in northern Poland, where an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 Polish citizens were killed by Nazis in October and November 1939, according to the report. The “massacre” became known as the Pomeranian Crime of 1939, according to scientists.

However, in January 1945, a second massacre occurred in Death Valley.

A witness reported after the war that the Gestapo marched 600 Polish captives to the region and executed them all, but the remains were never located. The witness had long suspected that the Nazis had incinerated the bodies.

Only 168 bodies were discovered when the area was excavated in 1945. Many people still assumed there were many more bodies to be found.

Dr. Dawid Kobiaka, main study author from the Polish Academy of Sciences, stated in a statement to IFLScience, “It was widely known that not all mass graves from 1939 were found and exhumed, and the cemetery of those died in 1945 was not exhumed either.”

In a research released on Wednesday, scientists claimed that they had discovered the mass grave, demonstrating that the slaughter took occurred.

“Despite the Nazis’ best efforts to conceal their atrocities, material evidence of the massacres has been maintained to the present day and was discovered in 2020, bearing witness to the atrocity and telling the story 75 years later,” the authors wrote in their study.

349 objects were discovered during their field research, including bullets, buttons, and jewelry, among other things. The authors of the investigation also confirmed that they had discovered the location where the victims of the 1945 massacre were murdered.

According to the study, “preserved shards of wood confirm the veracity of the witness statements, according to which the victims, as well as the stack, were drenched with a combustible liquid and set on fire.”

Cremated bones were also discovered scattered throughout the ground, according to the researchers. According to archival research, those killed were almost certainly members of the Polish resistance organization.

