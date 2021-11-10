Arcade set up like a scenario from ‘Final Destination’ for cash injection for repairs.

A Merseyside arcade that has been likened to a scene from Final Destination is getting some much-needed upgrades.

Concerns have been expressed over the future of the Cambridge Arcade in Southport, which is in a deteriorating state.

The once-grand walkway is now a Grade II listed structure, having been added to the register on November 15, 1972.

Julian, the owner of the Tap and Bottle on the corner of Cambridge Arcade and Cambridge Walk, told The Washington Newsday previously: “They’ve shot themselves in the foot because if they’d kept it up, it would have been in a much better position.

“I believe it has now reached a stage where it is perhaps too bad. To be honest, I’m not an anxious guy, but every now and then when I’m walking along [the arcade], I glance up and it’s like a scene from Final Destination when you’re about to be stabbed by a pane of glass.

“I’ve seen things fall down, like a wet piece of ply wood. Fortunately, no one was hurt. We’ve seen lampshades collapse, and it was fortunate that no one was hurt.

“They’re only made of plastic, but they have the potential to cause harm. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched people trip over, mostly older women. Two of them have opened their mouths wide.

“What concerns me is the possibility of the arcade being closed down. I’m not a council tenant; I’m a renter of the firm that owns Cambridge Walks. People aren’t going to come down, even if they have to scaffold it all.” Sefton Council has now confirmed that they will invest about £400,000 in the arcade’s renovation.

The job was classified as priority one in a recent report, which means it “requires immediate assistance.”

“Canopy repairs” are the first priority, according to Sefton Council Executive Director of Corporate Resources and Customer Services Stephan Van Arendsen’s report.

The project is part of a larger strategy to solve priority one items. “The summary has come to an end.”