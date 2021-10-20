Arbitrator Awards $191K to Flint Water Disaster Official, Calls Her a Scapegoat

According to the Associated Press, an arbitrator ordered that the lone Michigan official dismissed in the Flint water crisis be paid $191,880 in back pay and other compensation, labeling her a “public scapegoat” who lost her job due to politics.

When Flint’s water supply was polluted with lead, Liane Shekter Smith was the head of the state’s drinking water office. She was sacked in 2016 after being removed from her post for what has been dubbed one of the biggest environmental disasters in US history. She was also charged with a crime.

The arbitrator’s 22-page report was read by AP. Shekter Smith is said to have been fired, whereas engineers in her department were only suspended without pay for a short time before being allowed to return to work.

Sheldon Stark, the arbitrator, concluded the state failed to show that Shekter Smith was fired for “just cause.” He further stated that she had a “exemplary” government record.

“No one ever inquired about [Shekter Smith’s] tale,” Stark added.

Director of the Department of Environmental Quality Keith Creagh fired Shekter Smith without ever speaking to her about Flint or waiting for a state police inquiry, according to him.

According to Stark’s September report, “politics and the need for a public scapegoat helps explain why Shekter Smith might have been dismissed while so many others who were directly involved and truly did make” choices in Flint were not fired.

He ordered back pay of $166,053 and retirement compensation of $25,827. The state department, now called as the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, declined to comment, but said it was considering an appeal.

An attorney for Shekter Smith did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Flint’s water was taken from the Flint River in 2014-15, a cost-cutting action made by state-appointed officials in charge of the impoverished city. The highly corrosive water was not properly treated before it was distributed to around 100,000 people through ancient pipes, allowing lead to seep from the pipes.

Environmental racism has been blamed for the tragedy in Flint, which has a majority of African-American residents. A task committee created by then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder claimed his environmental department misapplied lead-and-copper laws and "caused this problem to happen" in 2016.