April’s real age in Emmerdale and her Coronation Street siblings

April Windsor of Emmerdale has been treated to some awful internet harassment, which has resulted in poignant moments on the ITV soap.

April Dingle, the daughter of Marlon Dingle and Donna Windsor, has been struggling as a result of bullying.

April created a grief-related social media account after the recent death of youngster Leanna Cavanagh recalled memories of her own mother’s death, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Emmerdale Viewers figured out who was behind April’s bullying.

April has also been observed spending more time with Donna’s younger siblings, Cathy and Heath Hope.

April was consoled by Cathy and promised not to tell Marlon about the problem, but Rhona and Marlon overhear them discussing it, and Marlon demands to know the whole story.

Marlon says he knows about the schoolgirl’s internet ordeal after her father discovers her at Donna’s burial.

Both of them are in tears as he apologizes for failing to protect her. Marlon takes April’s phone and deletes all of her social media accounts, determined to free her of the bullies once and for all.

He says he’ll hold her phone for a few weeks until things calm down.

And with plenty more to come, April actor Amelia Flanagan will continue to take center stage on Emmerdale.

The 14-year-old entered Emmerdale in 2014 and quickly became a fan favorite, earning three Inside Soap Awards and The British Soap Awards in the space of a year.

Amelia isn’t the only soap star in her family; her brother and sister have both been on the show since 2017.

Isabella and William, her younger twin siblings, play cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in the ITV soap.

Hope grows envious of Tyrone and his new girlfriend Alina as they prepare to welcome a baby together, while Isabella, who plays Fiz’s daughter, is prepared for some more major soap scenes.

As Hope’s bad behavior is revisited on Corrie, viewers will be curious as to what she will do next, given her history of setting fires and abusing her cousin.