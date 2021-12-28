April Ashley MBE, a model from Liverpool, has died at the age of 86.

April was born in Smithdown Road Hospital in 1935 to parents Ada and Fred. Before moving to Norris Green, the family lived in Pitt Street, near the Docks.

In 1949, April enlisted in the Merchant Navy. She relocated to London in 1955 and subsequently to Paris in 1956, where she played at the renowned Le Carrousel nightclub.

She traveled to Morocco in 1960 and became one of the world’s first people to have gender reassignment surgery, which was performed by the pioneering doctor Georges Burou. She was only Dr. Burou’s ninth patient.

April was a well-known fashion model who was frequently photographed by Terry Donovan, Richard Dormer, and David Bailey for Vogue.

April was outed as transsexual by the Sunday People in 1961, just as her career was taking off after surgery.

April previously discussed this “horrible time” with The Washington Newsday.

“My career was ruined, and I never worked again except for positions where you were paid under the table,” she claimed.

“When they found out, they would change my shifts, lower my hours, and then tell me they didn’t need me… but then advertise for someone else.” It was heartbreaking since I had aspirations of becoming a movie star.” She married Rt. Hon Arthur Corbett (later Lord Rowallan) in Gibraltar in 1963 and ran The Jacaranda, his nightclub in Marbella.

Their divorce in 1970 created a legal precedent when a judge declared that it was not permitted to alter one’s sex and therefore the marriage was cancelled.

April returned to London in the later years of her life after spending time in Hay on Wye in the 1970s, California in the 1980s, and then the South of France.

After the Gender Recognition Act became law in 2005, April was finally legally recognized as a woman and issued a new birth certificate.

In 2012, the pioneer received an MBE for her contributions to the cause of transgender equality, and on her 80th birthday in 2015, she was appointed a citizen of honour at a ceremony in Liverpool Town Hall.

She got an Honorary Doctorate from in 2016.