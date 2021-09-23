Apple may put Fortnite on a five-year ban list.

Epic Games’ CEO claimed the firm has been warned by Apple that the game will be “blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem” until the legal issue between the two companies is settled and all appeals have been exhausted, which could take up to five years.

Epic has asked Apple to restore Fortnite, according to Tim Sweeney, and has committed to “adhere to Apple’s principles whenever and wherever we release products on Apple’s platforms.”

“Apple spent a year assuring the world, the court, and the press that they would ‘welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else,’” he wrote. Epic agreed, and now Apple is abusing its dominant power over a billion people by reneging.”

Apple has remained silent about the matter.

Apple was ordered to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its tightly run iPhone app store by a federal judge overseeing the companies’ legal squabble earlier this month, but the judge rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation.

However, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers did not declare Apple a monopolist or order it to allow other stores to sell iPhone, iPad, and iPod software.

Epic has filed an appeal against the verdict.

Because it restricts other options on its iPhone, iPad, and iPod, Epic claimed that Apple has been abusing app developers by collecting commissions ranging from 15% to 30% for in-app transactions.

Last August, Epic sought to avoid the commissions by using an alternate payment mechanism in Fortnite, but Apple removed it from the app store, setting up a court battle that could force it to decrease its rates.

However, Apple maintains that the commissions are a legitimate toll paid by a small percentage of the 1.8 million apps in its store to help pay the company’s investment of more than $100 billion (£73 billion) in mobile software.