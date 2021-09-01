Apple is the first state to support driver’s licenses stored in the Wallet app on iOS devices.

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to allow residents to digitally save their driver’s licenses or state IDs in Apple Wallet, according to Apple.

The company stated that it is collaborating with states around the country to enable users to link their IDs to their iOS devices. The next states to allow residents to use the feature are Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.

One of Apple’s declared objectives for the program is to make travel easier. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has also stated that participating airports in select states would accept Apple Wallet IDs. By tapping the digital ID on an identity reader, users of the Wallet option can present it to TSA agents.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, stated, “The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is a critical step in our ambition of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet.” “We’re ecstatic that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to reality for passengers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we’re currently in talks with many more states as we work to make this available statewide in the future.”

TSA Administrator David Pekoske noted in a statement, “This new and creative mobile driver’s license and state ID program with Apple and states throughout the country will provide a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers.” “Through this program, TSA will be able to give an extra degree of convenience to travelers by allowing more possibilities for touchless TSA airport security screening.”

In its statement, Apple stated that Wallet will provide users with a more secure and simple method to present their driver’s licenses and state IDs on their iPhone or Apple Watch. However, other critics, such as Aram Sinnreich, a communication professor at American University in Washington who studies technology, are concerned about privacy issues. When Apple first revealed the plan in the early part of the summer, Sinnreich spoke with NPR about his concerns about IDs being saved in Wallet.

