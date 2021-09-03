Apple is delaying the release of a system that scans iPhones for images of child sexual abuse.

According to the Associated Press, Apple is delaying the release of a system that will scan U.S. iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches for photos of child sexual abuse. The system will be applied through software updates on Apple products.

According to the company’s website, it declared last month that it will deploy a mechanism to “restrict the distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).” Before photographs of child sexual assault can be uploaded to iCloud, the technology will search them and detect them.

“We have decided to take more time over the coming months to collect input and make changes before delivering these critically essential child safety features,” Apple stated in a statement Friday at the top of its homepage that describes the child safety plans.

Apple is also attempting to detect sexually explicit information in encrypted texts using a separate technology.

The postponement, according to Jennifer Granick of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), is a “victory for civil liberties groups’ efforts.”

“It’s fantastic that Apple intends to consult with independent privacy and security experts before revealing their brilliant plans. On Twitter, Granick suggested that they start with end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups.

3 September 2021 — granick (@granick)

The latest modifications will be rolled out this year as part of updates to Apple’s operating software for iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches, according to Apple’s first announcement.

In August, Matthew Green, a prominent cryptography researcher at Johns Hopkins University, cautioned that the system may be exploited to implicate innocent people by sending them seemingly harmless images that trigger child pornography matches. This might deceive Apple’s system, causing law enforcement to be alerted.

A developer claimed to have reverse-engineered the matching technique, which works by recognizing the mathematical “fingerprints” that represent an image, not long after Green and privacy advocates issued warnings.

