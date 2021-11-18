Apple is allowing iPhone users to repair their devices, but only for certain models.

It’s good news for tinkerers at home. Apple will finally allow you to bust open your devices without repercussions.

Most devices, at least.

According to the Associated Press, some iPhone customers will be able to repair their devices in the coming months. Apple traditionally prevented users from engaging in such technological escapades, instead relying on company-approved experts.

However, Apple announced on Wednesday that users of the iPhone 12 or 13 will be able to get genuine Apple parts and equipment through an online store dedicated to self-repair – many after-market or off-brand solutions currently abound on the Internet.

According to the Associated Press, the store will open early next year. It will concentrate on do-it-yourself screen, battery, and display solutions. In the past, the business has opposed such chances, claiming that poor battery replacements, for example, can damage a gadget.

The federal government is supporting a burgeoning “right-to-repair” campaign, and Apple has become one of the movement’s principal and long-targeted targets. According to the Associated Press, advocates were frequently irritated by the company’s habit of locking down its software such that pieces were encoded to a single device. Attempts to fix phones with third-party devices frequently resulted in the phones becoming useless.

Apple’s alterations are minor. However, given the company’s previous hesitancy and the popularity of its products, the reversal is being hailed as substantial progress. The ruling was described as “a huge milestone” by Nathan Proctor, senior director of the Right to Repair campaign at U.S. PIRG, a consumer advocacy group. “One of the most visible opponents of right-to-repair is switching direction in a significant way,” he said.

Even some of Apple’s investors, according to Proctor, exerted pressure on the company to make the decision. The reduction of electronic waste was also mentioned as a factor in the transition.

The shift reflects President Joe Biden’s support for a growing “right to repair” movement that affects everything from smartphones to vehicles and tractors. It’s a reaction to the increasing integration of software into more daily devices, as well as the tactics of manufacturers who have made it more difficult and expensive to repair those products.

According to Maureen Mahoney, a senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports, Apple’s decision is good news for customers and a sign that comparable requirements should apply to other products.

She stated, "If you buy a product, you should be able to fix it."