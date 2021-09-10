Apple has been ordered by a judge to allow developers to provide alternative payment links in their apps.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge ordered Apple to allow developers to offer alternative payment connections for customers within applications rather than being limited to Apple’s own in-app purchase system in a Friday verdict.

Epic Games, the creators of the blockbuster video game Fortnite, which is played by over 400 million people across the world, took on Apple’s app store rules.

Apple has been collecting up to 30% commissions on digital transactions made within apps using its own in-app payment mechanisms. The transactions include Netflix and Spotify subscriptions, as well as the purchase of digital things such as songs, movies, and video game microtransactions.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia found that the firm must allow developers to include “buttons, external links, or other calls to action that guide clients to purchasing mechanisms” in their apps in order to avoid paying the commission charge. The decision might save app developers billions of dollars and inspire them to reduce consumer prices.

Epic also tried to argue that Apple is a monopoly, but Gonzalez ruled the firm didn’t prove its case correctly.

“Today, the Supreme Court confirmed what we already knew: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law. As the Supreme Court stated, “success is not criminal.” Apple faces fierce competition in every market in which it operates, and we believe that our consumers and developers select us because our products and services are the finest in the world,” the company said in a statement following the verdict.

Apple’s stock dropped dramatically after the verdict was issued, and it was trading at a loss of 3% on Friday. Epic is a private firm situated in Cary, North Carolina.

Epic portrayed the hefty fee as a form of price gouging that wouldn’t be possible if competing stores were permitted to sell iPhone software.

One or both corporations are expected to appeal the verdict.

Rogers’ 185-page ruling comes three months after the completion of a trial centered on one of Apple’s $2 trillion empire’s cornerstones, one that Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs began to create 20 years ago.

Apple has taken two measures to ease some of its app store restrictions since the trial finished. This is a condensed version of the information.