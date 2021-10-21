Apple and PayPal are among the IT giants who have been ordered to reveal how their payment networks work.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is urging tech firms to be more transparent and provide more information about their proprietary payment networks, which might raise antitrust issues.

Director Rohit Chopra of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued an order on Thursday requiring Amazon, Apple, PayPal, and other large companies to reveal how their payment systems function and what consumer protections are in place.

In a statement, Chopra added, “Big Tech companies are enthusiastically expanding their empires to obtain greater control and insight into our spending habits.”

Payment systems like Apple Pay and Google Pay are built into smart gadgets and operate as independent payment networks, raising concerns. Institutions and consumer groups have expressed worries about the networks, with some even attempting to compete by introducing Zelle services to banks like Wells Fargo.

Chopra was a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission before being confirmed as director last month, and he used his position to express concerns about anticompetitive activity at huge technology businesses. He also brought up the matter during his Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing, so his stronger attitude on regulation is unsurprising.

A number of Trump administration initiatives have been canceled or cut back by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. And, as it did under the Obama administration, the bureau is beefing up its staff in preparation for a more active role in regulation and enforcement.

“Since the Bureau’s inception, an increasing percentage of banking activity has happened outside the purview of major regulators, putting customers and the financial system’s resiliency at risk,” said Richard Hunt, CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, the nation’s largest consumer bank trade group.