Apple and Google’s mobile platforms will be scrutinized by a competition monitor.

Apple and Google’s app stores, operating systems, and web browsers will be investigated by the UK’s competition authority due to fears that they wield too much power and undermine other businesses.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it will conduct a market assessment of the digital behemoths and their services, which dominate the mobile ecosystem market, to see if their size is suffocating competition.

The two companies have an effective duopoly in a number of key areas: Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android are the world’s two most popular mobile operating systems, and the Apple App Store and Google Play Store are the two most popular app stores, while Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari are the world’s two most popular web browsers.

The CMA stated that it will investigate whether this level of control is harming competition in a variety of digital markets, admitting that it is concerned that the current state of the market will result in less innovation and higher prices for consumers.

As appropriate, the market study can provide recommendations to the government and other agencies, as well as provide assistance to firms and consumers.

“Whether they want to purchase, play games, stream music, or watch TV, Apple and Google control the primary gateways via which users download apps or surf the web on their mobiles,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said.

“We’re looking into if this is causing issues for consumers and businesses trying to reach out to individuals via their phones.

“Our ongoing investigation into big tech has already unearthed several concerning tendencies, and we know that if they are not addressed, consumers and businesses will suffer.

“That’s why we’re doing this study now, while we’re establishing the new Digital Markets Unit, so we can get started right away by using the findings to inform future plans.”

The two corporations’ market domination has been under heightened scrutiny in recent months, most notably as a result of allegations from Epic Games, the producer of Fortnite, which has taken legal action in the. (This is a brief piece.)