Apple and Google are the targets of a bipartisan House bill.

On Friday, a bipartisan bill was proposed in the House that would make it illegal for giant app stores to force developers to use other app stores and payment methods.

Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., introduced the bill, which aims to rein in big corporations such as Apple and Google, according to Reuters.

“For far too long, monopolists like Google and Apple have had a stranglehold on app developers, forcing them to accept whatever terms these monopolists impose in order to access their customers,” Buck added.

Last year, customers in the United States spent roughly $33 billion on app shops and downloaded 13.4 billion apps. Apple’s app store is the cornerstone of its $53.8 billion service businesses, so the stakes are huge.

Apple defended its app store, describing it as “an extraordinary driver of economic growth and creativity.” The app store now employs over 2 million individuals in the United States.

In June, the House Judiciary Committee passed six antitrust bills, the majority of which were directed at Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook.