Apple allows some apps to bypass its payment systems in the face of mounting legal challenges.

App developers scored a minor victory in their ongoing struggle with Apple’s payment processing system, which has sparked legislation in countries such as South Korea, India, and the United States.

Apple announced today that it would allow “reader apps,” such as Netflix, Spotify, and Kindle, to link away from the app store to their own websites and payment processing systems, in an effort to resolve an ongoing inquiry by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC).

While the agreement was reached in Japan, Apple stated in a statement on Wednesday that it will be implemented globally in early 2022. These companies will be able to avoid the up to 30% commission charge that Apple imposes on developers who offer their services through its App Store as a result of this decision. These businesses had previously been unable to avoid using Apple’s payment system.

“Because reader app developers do not sell in-app digital goods and services,” Apple stated in a statement, “Apple agreed with the JFTC to allow developers of these applications to post a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their account.”

South Korean lawmakers recently enacted legislation prohibiting Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their payment processing systems. In mid-August, the US Senate unveiled bipartisan legislation proposing a similar rule. According to Reuters, an Indian regulator recently filed an antitrust complaint against Apple on identical grounds.

While Apple’s payment limits on digital books, periodicals, newspapers, audio, music, and video providers have been eased, some companies say the tech giant still has a long way to go.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, tweeted, “Apple should open up iOS on the basis of hardware, shops, payments, and services each competing individually on their merits.” “Instead, they’re recalculating divide-and-conquer on a daily basis in the hopes of getting away with most of their tying practices.”

Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple and Google after the game was pulled from each of their platforms as a result of changes it made that diverted players away from the two tech giants' platforms.