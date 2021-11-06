Apartments in a Tobacco Warehouse for sale in a new ‘trendy’ city location.

A unique opportunity has emerged to reside in one of the city’s most historic structures.

In the historic Tobacco Warehouse structure, apartments the size of the Titanic are currently for sale.

As phase one of the Stanley Dock development is completed, duplex and penthouse properties on Regent Road are now ready to move into.

The Colonnades at Albert Dock are being contrasted to the progress of the long-awaited iconic construction.

On a local level, it’s a significant undertaking, but it’s also the UK’s largest warehouse conversion right now.

The multi-award-winning Titanic Hotel and Rum Warehouse Conference Centre, as well as the Tobacco Warehouse residences, make up Phase One.

Levels one to six are currently complete and ready to move into, with floors seven to thirteen set to open in Quarter three of 2021.

The West Bays that are now offered provide ‘amazing’ riverbank, dockside, and city views.

A three-bedroom flat with Logic is currently on the market for £475,000. There is also parking accessible for £15,000 per place.

The apartments include ‘large’ open-plan duplex living spaces and sophisticated finishes for a ‘New York loft-style’ lifestyle, according to images on Rightmove.

It has a double-height living area and a mezzanine living room with views.

Exposed brick walls, ceiling beams, and pillars can be found throughout the premises, giving them a warehouse feel.

The master bedroom has its own bathroom, while the other two double bedrooms share a bathroom.

“The development stands at the heart of the North Docks, only a short walk from Liverpool City Centre,” according to the Logic listing.

“With the Ten Streets and Liverpool Waters master plan moving forward, the surrounding neighborhood is likely to experience considerable renovation.”

“Moreover, the new Everton Stadium has received government clearance and is expected to be completed in time for the 2024/2025 football season.”

“As a result, Tobacco Warehouse and Stanley Dock are poised to become a key uptown sector and trendy new location for Liverpool.”

Phase two of the renovation, which comprises two- and three-bedroom duplex, dual-aspect loft-style apartments with views of the historic waterfront, is believed to be nearly complete.

At the time of its completion in 1901, the 14-story Tobacco Warehouse was recorded. “The summary has come to an end.”