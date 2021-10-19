Apartments for ‘crash pads’ in Liverpool’s city center have been approved.

Liverpool City Council has authorized plans to refurbish a city center building and turn it into “crash pad” apartments.

Members of the city’s planning committee approved proposals for 49 apartments in two adjacent buildings at 14-16 and 18-20 Stanley Street this afternoon.

The buildings are now a mix of flats and offices, but Orchard Secured Capital plans to convert them into serviced apartments for short-term stays as part of the redevelopment.

The plans had previously been approved, but due to a number of changes to council and national planning policy, committee members had to reevaluate them.

According to documents filed to the council, the apartments will be used to house persons working in Liverpool city centre on a temporary basis.

“The studios with constitute a development of serviced studio apartments supported by the appropriate administration, staffing, and maintenance facilities,” one section of the plans stated. Support facilities can be maintained to a minimum due to the central position.

“The studios will range in size from 20 to 30 square meters.

“They will provide pleasant and modern living space that may be hired for short or lengthy periods of time. They’re also perfect for servicing the city’s employees as crash pads.” Changes to the building’s exterior would be limited, according to the paperwork.

At today’s meeting, planning officials stated that changes to local planning policies after the plans were approved had no effect on their original recommendation to approve the plans.

After a brief discussion, the committee decided unanimously in favor of allowing the development.