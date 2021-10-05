AOC’s challenge to Chuck Schumer is doomed to fail, according to a bookmaker.

If Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) challenges Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his seat in 2022, a bookmaker predicts that she would lose.

Last week, former President Donald Trump got into the current debate over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” spending program, fueling speculation that Ocasio-Cortez would run for Schumer’s seat next year.

Trump stated in an email to supporters on Friday that if the bill fails to pass, progressive Democrats will seek to increase their power.

“By failing to approve the legislation that is currently being discussed, the Progressives acquire significantly more influence than if it passes,” he stated.

“It makes them a true force to be reckoned with. Next up, AOC is vying for Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat in the United States.”

Trump has been hyping Ocasio-probable Cortez’s presidential run for months, even saying in February 2020 that she would “beat his [Schumer’s] ass.”

Although she has not expressly ruled it out, Ocasio-Cortez has played down any talk that she will run for Schumer’s seat.

“I know there are a lot of people who don’t believe that,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with CNN in August, “but I honestly, I can’t function the way that I operate and do the things that I do in politics while trying to be, aspiring to other things or calculating to other things.”

Ocasio-Cortez is 10-1 to unseat Schumer, according to Irish bookmaker Paddy Power.

“Ex-President Donald Trump may be optimistic about Alexandria Ocasio-chances Cortez’s of challenging Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat, but our odds makers don’t share his view,” a Paddy Power spokeswoman told this website.

“While we hate to spoil Mr Trump’s party, Paddy Power gives Alexandria a 10/1 chance of unseating the current Senate Leader in 2022, and it’s even less probable that she will run before the end of the year.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer have been approached for comment by this publication.

The Democrats are also facing their toughest test since winning the presidential election last year.

The future of President Joe Biden’s planned “Build Back Better” legislation is causing a fierce debate among progressive and centrist Democrats.

Ocasio-Cortez has sought to include leftist aspects in the package, such as expanded health-care coverage.