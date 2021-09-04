AOC Reminds Women That Abortion Pills Can Be Purchased Online and Criticizes ‘Forced Birth Laws.’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to preserve Texas’ new contentious abortion law by reminding individuals in need that pregnancy-ending medicine may be obtained online.

Following the landmark 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court to uphold Senate Bill (SB) 8, which prohibits all abortions in Texas once a fetal heartbeat is discovered, the New York Democrat rushed to Twitter to express her opposition to the bill and to offer concrete advice to her followers.

“Christian extremists are passing forced birth laws to intimidate and cut off abortion services – including for victims of rape, incest, & child abuse,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday afternoon, bemoaning the fact that the strict new law makes no exception for pregnancy caused by these violent circumstances.

While we fight back, remember that you still have choices. Pills can be discreetly mailed to your home.

Here’s more information: https://t.co/561UYxRmM2 https://t.co/BebHpLLDQ9

September 3, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

She gave links to Plancpills.org, an organization that aims to provide people who are pregnant in their first trimester with the information and resources they need to end their pregnancies if they so choose through “medication abortion,” better known as the “abortion pill.”

Abortion pills work by combining a few drugs, usually a combination of Mifepristone and Misoprostol given in pill form over a day or two, usually in the first trimester, to terminate pregnancies. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists frequently recommends this procedure, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Plancpills.org is a website created by a “team of veteran public health advocates, researchers, social justice campaigners, and digital strategists,” however it does not sell abortion pills. Instead, they provide resources, such as resource packages, support, and provider links, as well as answers to frequently asked questions.

Because laws and regulations differ across the country, the group provides extensive information on what is available in the way of medication abortions state by state. Medication abortions are accessible in some areas with a prescription from a doctor. This is a condensed version of the information.