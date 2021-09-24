AOC Apologizes to Constituents for Iron Dome Vote, Blaming Her Decision on Rush to Vote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive congresswoman, apologized to her constituents for changing her vote on Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system from “no” to “present” on Thursday.

In response to her vote, Ocasio-Cortez said House leadership made a “reckless decision” by scheduling the vote “within hours and without serious consideration.”

She wrote to her constituents in New York’s 14th congressional district on Friday, “I want to be clear that the choice to expedite the vote—virtually barring any member from properly consulting their community—was both intentional and essential.”

She also chastised the proposal’s “effort to covertly insert this funding into routine legislation, without any of the usually-required committee debate, markup, or regular procedure.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I have disappointed. “I understand if you think this logic is insufficient or cowardice,” she remarked.

After breaking with other members of the Squad and altering her vote on funding the Iron Dome, Ocasio-Cortez was spotted crying on the House floor. Pro-Israel groups have already chastised her for opposing funding for the Iron Dome.

Following the release of photos of the tearful congresswoman, voices on the right slammed Ocasio-Cortez for her tears, calling them “theatre.”

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Yes, I wept.” “I cried because of the sheer lack of concern for the people who are affected by these actions. I was moved to tears by an institution that chose a route of maximal volatility and minimal deliberation for its own political gain.”

“I want to be clear with our community that while I am opposed to this law, I ultimately voted PRESENT,” she continued.

The reason for Ocasio-opposition Cortez’s to the $1 billion additional bill was that she feels “the United States has given unconditional funding to the Israeli government while doing nothing to address or raise the continuous human rights violations against the Palestinian people.”

Only Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Marie Newman, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, Raul Grijalva, Andre Carson, and Chuy Garcia voted against the bill.

“The Israeli government is an apartheid regime,” Tlaib, the sole Palestinian American member of Congress, said she would not support the bill.

With 420 votes in favor, the bill was passed. This is a condensed version of the information.