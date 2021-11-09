AOC and Omar Lead Dems in Slamming Paul Gosar Over Violent Anime Video: “Grotesque, dangerous”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other Democratic lawmakers chastised Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Monday for tweeting a photoshopped anime video depicting him killing Ocasio-Cortez.

On Sunday, Gosar posted an edited anti-immigrant video from the anime series Attack on Titan. Gosar is shown in the video assassinating Ocasio-Cortez with a sword before leaping into the air and attacking Vice President Joe Biden.

One day later, Ocasio-Cortez retaliated by referring to her “creepy” Republican colleague as a “collection of wet toothpicks.” Gosar would “face no consequences,” she claimed, because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would excuse his actions and because “institutions don’t protect” women of color.

"So, while I was on my way to Glasgow, a creepy member of my team who raises money for Neo-Nazi organizations published a fantasy video of him killing me," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "And he'll get away with it because @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses."

Representative Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), who she said "accosted" her and used a pejorative phrase to refer to her, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who she claimed "stalked" her office and raced after her "screaming and reaching."

Despite all of the instances that occur at her employment, the Democratic lawmaker remarked that “nothing ever occurs.”

“Anyway, back to business,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Anyway, this guy is simply a bunch of wet toothpicks.” White supremacy is for weak individuals and sad men like him, whose self-esteem is based on the fiction that he was born superior, despite the fact that he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a book on his own.” A number of Ocasio-Democratic Cortez’s colleagues reacted to Gosar’s film with their own condemnations.

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ocasio-fellow Cortez’s “Squad” member, tweeted, “This man should not serve in Congress.” “It’s pointless to fantasize about physically harming your coworkers. This is a condensed version of the information.