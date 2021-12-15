Anyone working from home is entitled to a £125 reimbursement, according to HMRC.

HMRC has confirmed that everyone who works from home is entitled to a tax refund of at least £125.

To combat the spread of the Omicron variety, the government renewed the guidance to work from home this week.

As reported by Mirror Online, workers can claim back reimbursement for the additional costs of working from home, which might result in higher heat and power bills.

People who worked at home for even one day during the pandemic can get a refund for the whole tax year.

Your employer must have instructed you to work from home and you must have incurred additional expenditures as a result of working from home to be eligible for the claim.

Anyone who has been notified to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace or has received a notification from the NHS app is also eligible.

Backdated claims are also possible, so if you worked from home last year due to the pandemic, you could be eligible for £250 in tax relief.

How to get a tax refund if you work from home

This year’s tax relief will be transferred immediately to your paycheck, so you won’t get a lump sum payment.

The amount of tax relief you receive is also determined by the tax rate you pay.

For the current tax year, you can claim tax relief on £6 each week, which works out to £1.20 per week for a basic 20% rate taxpayer (£62.40 per year).

£2.40 per week (£124.80 per year) for a higher 40% rate taxpayer

£2.70 per week (£140.40 per year) for a top 45 percent rate taxpayer

You can file a claim for the previous four tax years, which run from April to April.

If you’re backdating a claim, you’ll receive a lump sum payment through your income.

To apply for past years, you must have had similar conditions, such as your employer requiring you to work from home and you incurring increased costs as a result.

They must not have previously paid for your expenses.

If you’re self-employed, you won’t be able to claim; instead, you’ll have to claim expenditures on your tax return.

On the Gov.uk website, employees can learn more and file a claim.

