Anyone with cold symptoms who is taking a lateral flow test should seek counsel from an expert.

As the UK continues to deal with an increase in cases following the Omicron variant, many individuals are using the fast testing to assess whether it is safe to visit family.

Headaches, sore throats, and a runny nose are among the symptoms of the new strain, which are similar to those of a normal cold.

Professor Jennifer L. Rohn, on the other hand, believes that a negative lateral flow test does not automatically mean you don’t have covid because she received an inaccurate result.

Some fast lateral flow tests simply require a nose swab, but the doctor advises those with symptoms to include a throat swab as a precaution.

“Well, there you have it,” she said. After a spate of negative LFTs with the “wrong” (i.e. cold) symptoms, I eventually followed Twitter advice and swabbed my throat and nose (no mean feat with that diddly stick).

“Think about including a throat sample if you suspect you have covid.”

According to Wales Online, a Harvard University professor of epidemiology claims that using a throat swab increases the risks of catching the virus.

“With omicron, symptoms start quite early,” stated Dr. Michael Mina. This implies there’s a chance the virus isn’t yet developing in the nose when you first test, and it may start spreading farther down. “Throat swab with nasal swab may increase the likelihood of a swab picking up virus.”