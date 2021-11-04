Anyone with a Tesco Bank account should be wary, according to Money Saving Expert.

Tesco customers who are loyal are rewarded with Clubcard points, which can be used to get money off their next purchase, tokens for days out, and more.

Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty program has been a hit with customers for years, and each point is worth 1p in store credit.

If you have at least 150 points, Tesco will automatically give you a £5 Clubcard credit four times a year if you have 500 points.

However, some consumers may soon have a lot fewer points from this month.

This is due to the fact that customers who use Tesco Bank will have accrued additional points as a result of utilizing the banking service.

Tesco Bank, on the other hand, has indicated that due to a lack of customers, it will close all of its current accounts this month.

In December 2019, the grocery giant’s banking arm stopped its current accounts to new users, but it will now close them to existing customers as well.

Tesco claims that the closures are part of a drive to focus on products and services that “better fulfill the needs of Tesco shoppers,” with only 12% of the accounts being closed being used as primary bank accounts.

“With so few of our current account clients using it as their primary account, we want to support them in finding an appropriate alternative depending on their circumstances,” Gerry Mallon said when the decision was first revealed in July.

“Customers who have been saving in their current account may be better suited to one of our customised savings products.”

“Shoppers who wish to keep collecting Clubcard points in and out of Tesco might consider Tesco Clubcard Pay or a Tesco Bank credit card.”

Existing consumers will have to choose between switching to another provider or closing their accounts, according to MoneySavingExpert.

You can still switch if you’re in your overdraft, but it depends on if your new provider would accept your application.